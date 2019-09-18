Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 4 13.63 N/A -1.20 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.70 N/A 0.24 22.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sintx Technologies Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.19 beta indicates that Sintx Technologies Inc. is 119.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Electromed Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Electromed Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Electromed Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sintx Technologies Inc. and Electromed Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sintx Technologies Inc. has a 20.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.4% of Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.8% of Electromed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance while Electromed Inc. has 4.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.