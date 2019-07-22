Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. N/A 9.78 N/A -2.15 0.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.13 N/A -2.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sintx Technologies Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -44.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s 0.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 2.8 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares and 65.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares. About 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 11.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 20.36% 10.61% 13.14% 0.25% -37.64% 14.78%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance while Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 14.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc.