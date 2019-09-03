Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Comparing side by side

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 7.74 N/A -1.20 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 14.45 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sintx Technologies Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sintx Technologies Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7%

Volatility and Risk

Sintx Technologies Inc. has a -0.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a 2.28 beta and it is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has 4.7 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sintx Technologies Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 220.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sintx Technologies Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 6.4%. 1.97% are Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.