Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 7.63 N/A -1.20 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.71 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sintx Technologies Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies Inc. has a -0.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 2.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sintx Technologies Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 44.05%. Insiders held roughly 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance while Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.