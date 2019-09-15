Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Comparing side by side

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 4 12.82 N/A -1.20 0.00 IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.71 N/A -0.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sintx Technologies Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies Inc. has a beta of -0.19 and its 119.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. Its rival IRIDEX Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 2.7 respectively. IRIDEX Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sintx Technologies Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 27.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sintx Technologies Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 54.5% respectively. 1.97% are Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of IRIDEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation has weaker performance than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Summary

Sintx Technologies Inc. beats IRIDEX Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.