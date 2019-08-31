Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 7.54 N/A -1.20 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 188 11.47 N/A 3.61 59.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sintx Technologies Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sintx Technologies Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.19 beta means Sintx Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 119.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are 3.7 and 2.7 respectively. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sintx Technologies Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 4 9 2.64

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $206.5 consensus target price and a -6.91% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares and 87.5% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Sintx Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.