Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. N/A 9.39 N/A -2.15 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 179 11.27 N/A 3.75 47.30

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.01 shows that Sintx Technologies Inc. is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. Its rival Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 2.7 respectively. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64

Competitively Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has an average price target of $190.79, with potential downside of -11.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares and 86.9% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares. 1.97% are Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance while Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 15.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.