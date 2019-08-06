Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Both Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) and PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 45 0.00 N/A 7.17 4.88 PBF Energy Inc. 31 0.11 N/A 2.75 10.15

In table 1 we can see Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and PBF Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PBF Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than PBF Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and PBF Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.1% 12.8% PBF Energy Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PBF Energy Inc.’s 1.6 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor PBF Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PBF Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and PBF Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PBF Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, PBF Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $36.25, while its potential upside is 54.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares and 90.4% of PBF Energy Inc. shares. About 67.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PBF Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited -3.39% -12.35% -21.68% -26.14% -43.5% -18.91% PBF Energy Inc. -1.48% -8.34% -16.7% -21.24% -39.97% -14.51%

For the past year Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited was more bearish than PBF Energy Inc.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited beats on 7 of the 11 factors PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United State, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.