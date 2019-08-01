Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) Reaches $34.90 1 Year Low; Megalith Financial Acquisition Class A Commo (MFAC) Shorts Increased By 0.11%

The stock of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) hit a new 52-week low and has $31.76 target or 9.00% below today’s $34.90 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.25 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $31.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $562.05 million less. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 5,184 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude oil imports to all-time high; 21/03/2018 – Shanghai Petrochemical Announces 2017 Annual Results; 25/03/2018 – Sinopec Offers Record Dividend (Video); 11/04/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO – DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$10.60 FROM HK$9.40; 21/03/2018 – Sinopec Kantons Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT 000852.SZ SAYS IT RETURNS TO NET PROFIT OF 9.4 MLN YUAN IN 2017 FROM NET LOSS OF 828.7 MLN YUAN YEAR AGO; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COPPER WOULD BE SOLD TO CHINESE SUPPLIERS TO MAKE RODS AND CABLES WHICH WOULD BE RESOLD TO SINOPEC; 18/03/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO LTD 2386.HK – TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACTS IS APPROXIMATELY RMB10.932 BLN; 25/04/2018 – SINOPEC SSC 1Q OPER INCOME 10.3B YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Platts: Sinopec raises styrene monomer offer price in East China by 3% Wednesday

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp Class A Commo (NYSE:MFAC) had an increase of 0.11% in short interest. MFAC’s SI was 185,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.11% from 185,300 shares previously. With 56,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp Class A Commo (NYSE:MFAC)’s short sellers to cover MFAC’s short positions. The SI to Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp Class A Commo’s float is 1.31%. It closed at $10.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.25 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products. It has a 3.71 P/E ratio. The Synthetic Fibres segment produces polyester, acrylic fibers, and carbon fibers, which are primarily used in the textile and apparel industries.

