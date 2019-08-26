Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) Reaches $28.96 52 Week Low; Wmi Holdings (WM) Sentiment Is 1.08

The stock of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) hit a new 52-week low and has $27.51 target or 5.00% below today’s $28.96 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.31 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $27.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $265.45M less. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 26,795 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, reported net profit of 51.12 billion yuan ($8.10 billion) for 2017, a 10.1% increase from the previous year, helped by oil’s recovery and better prices for its products; 10/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec is reportedly planning to cut Saudi oil imports due to price rises; 08/05/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING PORTS – SAYS DEAL TO BUY OIL PRODUCTS BY MEMBERS OF GROUP FROM MEMBERS OF CHINA SHIPPING SINOPEC GROUP FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JAN TO 31 DEC; 13/03/2018 – Platts: Refinery news: Sinopec Hainan raises Mar oil product exports by 42% on month; 26/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec 1st-Quarter Profit Up 12.8%; 22/03/2018 – Sinopec Oilfield Service Unit Wins Bid for Construction Projects for CNY1.23 Billion; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 02/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec aims for shale gas output of 10 bcm by 2020; 18/04/2018 – Platts: China’s Sinopec Tianjin LNG terminal starts commercial operations; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Two listed subsidiaries of China’s state-owned oil conglomerates are reviving their investment strategies, signaling their intention to spend more money to develop domestic oil and gas fields while seeking to acquire overseas assets

Wmi Holdings Corp (WM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 386 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 356 sold and decreased positions in Wmi Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 299.75 million shares, down from 310.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wmi Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 15 to 17 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 315 Increased: 266 New Position: 120.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $49.48 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 28.49 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 411,711 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has risen 31.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.58 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 9.27% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. for 18.63 million shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 261,682 shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sadoff Investment Management Llc has 4.6% invested in the company for 516,590 shares. The Nebraska-based Westchester Capital Management Inc. has invested 4.32% in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 51,714 shares.

More notable recent Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VAALCO Energy Failed To Attract Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products. It has a 3.08 P/E ratio. The Synthetic Fibres segment produces polyester, acrylic fibers, and carbon fibers, which are primarily used in the textile and apparel industries.