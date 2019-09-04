Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has 5.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has 67.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 12.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.10% 12.80% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited N/A 42 4.88 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.27 2.18 2.55

As a group, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies have a potential upside of 38.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited -3.39% -12.35% -21.68% -26.14% -43.5% -18.91% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has -18.91% weaker performance while Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s competitors have 42.36% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. In other hand, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s rivals beat Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.