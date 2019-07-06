Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.60% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has 67.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.81% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.10% 12.80% Industry Average 4.22% 17.13% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited N/A 46 6.14 Industry Average 436.92M 10.36B 15.93

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.09 3.00 2.49

As a group, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies have a potential upside of 54.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 2.73% -9.48% -6.32% 1.09% -34.88% 2.71% Industry Average 3.48% 7.74% 14.25% 12.85% 18.92% 34.95%

For the past year Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.91 Quick Ratio. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s competitors’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.48% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.