Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has 5.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. 67.6% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.10% 12.80% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited N/A 44 4.88 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.73 2.33 2.53

The potential upside of the peers is 49.32%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited -3.39% -12.35% -21.68% -26.14% -43.5% -18.91% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has -18.91% weaker performance while Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s competitors have 42.36% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited are 1.8 and 1.2. Competitively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s competitors have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s competitors are 30.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.