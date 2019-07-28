Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Valuation Declined While Lenox Wealth Management Upped Holding; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Rose While Haverford Trust Company Has Lifted by $2.94 Million Its Position

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 66,624 shares traded or 25.96% up from the average. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 34.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 26/03/2018 – Sinopec’s Dividend Payout Ratio for 2017 Reaches 118%, Net Profit is RMB 51.2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Sinopec receives 40 pct cut in Saudi crude supplies in May; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COPPER WOULD BE SOLD TO CHINESE SUPPLIERS TO MAKE RODS AND CABLES WHICH WOULD BE RESOLD TO SINOPEC; 22/05/2018 – MOGAS Industries, Inc. Receives Multimillion-Dollar Order from Sinopec ZRCC; 08/05/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING PORTS – SAYS DEAL TO BUY OIL PRODUCTS BY MEMBERS OF GROUP FROM MEMBERS OF CHINA SHIPPING SINOPEC GROUP FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JAN TO 31 DEC; 18/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co. Ltd. On Other; 20/03/2018 – SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL 600688.SS 0338.HK SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 3.12 PCT Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – SINOPEC’s Lubricant Overseas Market Development Enters A New Journey; 10/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec plans to cut Saudi crude oil imports loading in May by 40 percent, an official from the company’s trading arm Unipec said; 26/04/2018 – Sinopec 1Q RMB19.3B

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 26,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.10 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,176 shares to 22 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Management holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 49,225 shares. Central State Bank And Trust Com holds 0.29% or 11,806 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Richard C Young & Communication Limited holds 2.07% or 98,929 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Assocs holds 65,057 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 8,348 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,166 shares. Gotham Asset Llc reported 131,334 shares stake. Markel Corp accumulated 570,000 shares. Marco Management Lc owns 95,271 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Westwood Corp Il accumulated 8,520 shares. Oz Mngmt LP holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.38M shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 2.09 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Inv owns 2,225 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 84,146 shares stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,223 shares to 455,134 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 52,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,452 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Pacific Etf (VEA).