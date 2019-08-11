Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Lifted Stake by $650,433 as Stock Declined; Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Lifted Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) by 4537.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 14,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, up from 305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 81,542 shares traded or 48.58% up from the average. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Back Within a Whisker of Making Money Again on Crude; 10/04/2018 – Sinopec receives 40 pct cut in Saudi crude supplies in May; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Sinopec USA turns copper buyer to supply China operations; 25/03/2018 – Sinopec Offers Record Dividend (Video); 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Two listed subsidiaries of China’s state-owned oil conglomerates are reviving their investment strategies, signaling their intention to spend more money to develop domestic oil and gas fields while seeking to acquire overseas assets; 20/03/2018 – SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL 600688.SS 0338.HK SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 3.12 PCT Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC MAKES ANOTHER SHALE GAS DISCOVERY IN WEIRONG, SICHUAN – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 573.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 10,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 12,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 1,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 739,224 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,369 shares to 39,213 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 213,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,978 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B reported 2,285 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1.27M shares. Coho Partners Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Johnson Finance Gru holds 1,127 shares. Pnc Ser Gp Inc accumulated 603,596 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Richard C Young And has 1.29% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,315 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.24% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.11% or 1.28 million shares. Winfield Associates has invested 0.31% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Legal General Gru Plc reported 1.26M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny owns 9,537 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,221 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank stated it has 3,456 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 5,130 shares.

