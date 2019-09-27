Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) At $0.77 Forms Bottom; Goldman Sachs Group Cut By $2.41 Million Its Healthstream (HSTM) Position

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) formed multiple bottom with $0.71 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.77 share price. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) has $12.10M valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.0085 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7673. About 21,505 shares traded or 17.26% up from the average. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) has declined 39.60% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SINO News: 12/03/2018 – SINO-GLOBAL REPORTS PRICING OF $3M REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 12/03/2018 Sino-Global Announces Pricing of $3 Million Registered Direct Offering; 12/03/2018 – Sino-Global Announces Pricing of $3 M Registered Direct Offering

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Healthstream Inc (HSTM) stake by 68.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 96,440 shares as Healthstream Inc (HSTM)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 43,640 shares with $1.13M value, down from 140,080 last quarter. Healthstream Inc now has $847.54M valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 89,570 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold HSTM shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.14 million shares or 0.85% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 17,234 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 16,317 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 91,840 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 43,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 39,774 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 695,095 shares. 147,794 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,090 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,445 are held by Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp. Suntrust Banks has 8,752 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 61,880 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Systematic Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 31,310 shares. 32,560 are owned by Barclays Plc.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $531,407 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $142,907 was made by MCLAREN JEFFREY L on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $388,500 was sold by REBROVICK LINDA.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27M for 93.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.