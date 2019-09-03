Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) Contrasting side by side

Since Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) are part of the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1 0.24 N/A -0.17 0.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.86 22.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 0.00% -20.2% -19.2% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 11.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 35.7%. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 33.12%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.29% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1.84% -5.18% -24.11% -14.68% -39.6% -10.98% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. -0.96% -0.25% -0.71% 15.32% 3.94% 25.81%

For the past year Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has -10.98% weaker performance while ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has 25.81% stronger performance.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. beats Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and integrated freight logistics solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, and container trucking that cover shipping and freight logistic chain. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.