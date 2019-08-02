Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) and Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Comparison side by side

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) and Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) compete against each other in the Air Delivery & Freight Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1 0.23 N/A -0.17 0.00 Radiant Logistics Inc. 6 0.30 N/A 0.27 20.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) and Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 0.00% -20.2% -19.2% Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Radiant Logistics Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Radiant Logistics Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radiant Logistics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and Radiant Logistics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Radiant Logistics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.1% of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares and 51.3% of Radiant Logistics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 33.12% of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 27.81% of Radiant Logistics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1.84% -5.18% -24.11% -14.68% -39.6% -10.98% Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.37% -13.13% -17.44% 11.59% 39.34% 29.18%

For the past year Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has -10.98% weaker performance while Radiant Logistics Inc. has 29.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Radiant Logistics Inc. beats Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and integrated freight logistics solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, and container trucking that cover shipping and freight logistic chain. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions. The company offers its services to the consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.