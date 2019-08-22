Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Valuation Rose While Raging Capital Management Upped by $19.89 Million Its Position; Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holding by $10.57 Million as Stock Price Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 14,817 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 523,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.93M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 1.38 million shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 9 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ may be close to clearing $6.6B Sinclair-Tribune merger; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting; 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |; 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Sinclair Broadcasting Dictating Content To Local News Stations; 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises Sinclair for scripted `False News’ promos; 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 151.02M shares to 156.47M shares, valued at $6.46B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $60,930 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by GOLDSTEIN BARRY, worth $11,580. Tupper Floyd R bought $16,350 worth of stock. HAFT JAY M bought $17,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 515,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).