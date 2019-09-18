Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Valuation Rose While American Financial Group Has Decreased by $18.68 Million Its Holding; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Position in Cubesmart (CUBE) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07M, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.46 lastly. It is down 94.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Fox confirms it will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 03/04/2018 – Trump Claims CNN, Network TV News Are `Worried’ About Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 20/04/2018 – Sinclair Drops as Judges Question Rule Leading to Tribune Deal; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 610,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.07 million, down from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 1.18 million shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 366,945 shares, valued at $37.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.68 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sinclair Broadcast Stock Soared Monday – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair’s ‘Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’ Returns for Fifth Season – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 287,391 shares stake. Lsv Asset holds 0.06% or 937,637 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 188,981 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 217,982 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 829,876 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 4.59M shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 842,277 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Hilltop stated it has 9,600 shares. 3,858 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard invested in 0.02% or 8,750 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 0.03% or 514,759 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 349 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Com owns 35,604 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.01% or 219,194 shares. 36,374 are held by Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 384,496 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 2.87M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 0.24% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,490 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 220,044 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 275,156 shares to 4.47 million shares, valued at $98.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) by 533,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76M for 20.89 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.