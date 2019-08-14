Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Cut Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Stake

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:SBGI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s current price of $47.50 translates into 0.42% yield. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 1.72 million shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP SAYS DEAL WITH SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TO PURCHASE NINE TELEVISION STATIONS IN 7 MARKETS FOR $441.7 MLN IN CASH; 02/04/2018 – President Trump says Sinclair Broadcast Group is “far superior” to news outlets such as CNN and “Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ may be close to clearing $6.6B Sinclair-Tribune merger; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) stake by 60.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 62,700 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 40,800 shares with $1.85 million value, down from 103,500 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) now has $7.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 2.34M shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,279 are owned by Regions Corp. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 10,030 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Highland Cap Lp holds 32,425 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Management Lc has invested 0.14% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Midas Corporation holds 1.56% or 95,000 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.80M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 29,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance reported 3.22 million shares. Panagora Asset invested in 385,386 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.46% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 196,506 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 49,601 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 51,485 shares.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Broadcast Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity. 395,000 shares were bought by SMITH DAVID D, worth $21.76M.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Benchmark. Guggenheim maintained the shares of SBGI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.46 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 77,313 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 2.82 million shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated invested 0.1% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Westpac invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 59,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 104,067 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com holds 19,496 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 9,800 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 8,146 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd holds 29,021 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 26.09% above currents $41.24 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.