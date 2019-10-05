Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Value Rose While American Financial Group Trimmed Its Position by $18.68 Million; Lodge Hill Capital Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 120,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48 million, up from 105,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07 million, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 575,049 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 18/04/2018 – DOJ IS SAID TO BE DAYS AWAY FROM APPROVING TRIBUNE-SINCLAIR:NYP; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 04/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST CHAIRMAN DEFENDS ANCHORS’ SEGMENTS: NYT; 17/05/2018 – Media Matters: Sinclair is gearing up to compete with Fox — by being even worse than Fox; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR IN PACTS TO SELL TV STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 771,234 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, C M Bidwell & has 0.1% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 9,964 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Lc owns 7,881 shares. Orrstown Fincl Ser Inc has 500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiger Legatus Mngmt Lc reported 135,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 68,365 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 250 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 188,981 shares. Moreover, Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 48,890 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 150 shares. Voya Investment Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 70,000 shares to 455,000 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 31.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

