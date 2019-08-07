Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shares Rose While Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Its Stake; Macerich Co (MAC) Stake Maintained by Presima Inc

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Reaches Agreement for Multi-Yr Renewals of 34 Fox Affiliations; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Sinclair Broadcasting Dictating Content To Local News Stations; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Contracts Make It Too Expensive to Quit; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 2.01 million shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Grp stated it has 40,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Highland Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1.18M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 112,957 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.96 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Security Cap Research Management Inc reported 737,443 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 20,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 554,410 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0.02% or 352,441 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 0.01% stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 296 shares. 759,832 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Moreover, Gideon Advsrs Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: Stellar Management And Prudent Strategy Outweigh An Incorrectly Perceived Broken Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ocwen Financial Announces Operating Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple, ON Semiconductor, and Cars.com Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C had bought 5,000 shares worth $164,400. 20,000 shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M, worth $649,882 on Monday, June 24.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 29,500 shares to 59,100 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.