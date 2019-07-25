Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shares Rose While Baupost Group Cut Its Stake by $3.49 Million; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shares Declined While Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $470,141

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 91,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 447,883 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports; 10/04/2018 – Sinclair Faces FCC Resistance Over Tribune Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell, Udall Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 02/04/2018 – President Trump says Sinclair Broadcast Group is “far superior” to news outlets such as CNN and “Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,990 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 139,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 926,616 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29M for 21.30 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baupost Group Ltd Llc Ma owns 2.91M shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 15,122 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability reported 0.72% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 112,972 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services accumulated 28,641 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 385,386 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 96 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 25,015 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 38,722 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt has 300,526 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,599 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com reported 58,630 shares stake. Paloma Partners Management reported 14,468 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares to 4.77M shares, valued at $698.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 49,507 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd holds 0.15% or 26,617 shares. Hbk Invs Lp accumulated 24,245 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 766,189 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.12% or 4,350 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd invested in 0% or 7,493 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 17,501 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 49,879 shares. State Street accumulated 10.90 million shares. Gru holds 0.02% or 91,709 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,716 shares. Victory Capital has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Valueact Holding Limited Partnership stated it has 29.52M shares or 15.54% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company reported 17,453 shares stake.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.77 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 44,136 shares to 376,870 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99.91 million activity.