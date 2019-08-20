Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Rbo & Co Decreased Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stake by $3.22 Million; Share Price Rose

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 1.63M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 80.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 4,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168,000, down from 22,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 216,792 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group scandal revolves around “must-run” speeches warning about the dangers of fake news on mainstream media; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN, SINCLAIR IN MOU TO DEVELOP NEXT GEN BROADCAST PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts; 03/04/2018 – Marlene Perez: not new news, but 21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire Six TV Stations; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 9 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust stated it has 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Capital Rech has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 55,256 are held by Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated. Bragg Fincl Inc invested in 0.11% or 16,275 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Cypress Mgmt Ltd Com (Wy) has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,260 shares. Town & Country Bancorporation Dba First Bankers Trust holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 83,475 shares. Lipe & Dalton has 122,787 shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. Caprock Gp owns 15,951 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.25% or 19.51 million shares. New York-based Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.45% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 4,355 were accumulated by Meritage Port Management. 1.20 million are held by Victory Management Incorporated. Iberiabank stated it has 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 107 are held by C M Bidwell & Associates Limited.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,476 shares to 284,156 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Ltd Partnership holds 6.24% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 655,021 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Rothschild Asset Management Us accumulated 880,639 shares. Lpl Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 65,573 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,728 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 146,803 shares. Raging Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7.39% or 1.32M shares. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 230,597 shares. Rbf Capital Limited holds 10,000 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.02% or 266,700 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). California Employees Retirement accumulated 163,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.16% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Orrstown Svcs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20,200 shares to 21,700 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RCL).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.