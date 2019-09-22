Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Federated Investors Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed by $1.07 Million Its Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 154,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, down from 172,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 14.54M shares traded or 119.50% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 190,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 435,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.37M, down from 626,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 446,397 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair to Raise $1.5 Billion From Station Divestitures; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair CEO Admits Tribune Merger May ‘Just Expire’; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON SALES ‘SHORTLY,’ RIPLEY SAYS

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 90,849 shares to 544,466 shares, valued at $149.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 16,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 336,981 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ajo LP invested in 0.29% or 1.06 million shares. Moreover, Lmr Prns Llp has 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Valley National Advisers invested in 0% or 87 shares. Highland Capital Lp stated it has 28,025 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 14,696 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 11,700 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,979 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research holds 311,343 shares. 73,727 were reported by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Weiss Multi reported 120,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,780 shares to 83,350 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.21 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.