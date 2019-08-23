Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Capital Management Cut Position; As U S G (USG) Stock Value Were Volatile, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lowered Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,584 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 110,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE GOLD PROXY CARD AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CAPEX MIDPOINT ABOUT $160M; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Gebr. Knauf’s Unsolicited Buyout Bid — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – USG Operating Profit Drops as Buyout Offer Looms — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – USG Responds to Knauf’s “Vote No” Campaign; 01/05/2018 – $USG +4%; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 10,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 445,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, down from 456,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 266,607 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR CITES CLOSING OF TRIBUNE MEDIA PURCHASE; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair CEO Admits Tribune Merger May ‘Just Expire’; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC acquires 9 television stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Support Doesn’t Insulate Sinclair From a Plunging Market; 03/04/2018 – Dr. David Sinclair Joins Zymo Research Corp.’s Scientific Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MLN TO $1,818 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,983 shares to 126,711 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 43,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,356 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sinclair’s Stirr reaches 1M app downloads – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast -4% as Q2 profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shareholders Feel About The 95% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 120,792 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr has 96 shares. Delphi Incorporated Ma owns 13,873 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bluecrest Management Limited invested in 12,208 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 104,873 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Indexiq Advsrs Limited stated it has 41,248 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr reported 31,571 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 119,249 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 51,648 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 19,439 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 581,463 shares. 69,136 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdonald Cap Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 32,230 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm holds 0% or 4,504 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1,009 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.45% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 79,329 shares. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.99 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 132,584 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn owns 110,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 209,388 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 26,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James Services Advsr has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 35,875 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 13,061 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 100,508 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin, a Missouri-based fund reported 56,635 shares. Moreover, Westchester Cap Limited Liability has 1.81% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1.14M shares.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.