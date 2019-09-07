Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $3.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Valueworks Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted by $1.35 Million as Shares Rose

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 7,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 43,160 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, up from 36,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 104,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 406,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62 million, down from 510,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 647,300 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |; 20/04/2018 – Sinclair Drops as Judges Question Rule Leading to Tribune Deal; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN SOLUTIONS, ONE MEDIA 3.0,, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP; 02/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Here’s Sinclair’s first response to the promo controversy. Details coming up on @BrookeBCNN’s show; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Sinclair Broadcast Group – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sinclair Completes Acquisition of Regional Sports Networks from Disney – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.23 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 233,284 are owned by Millennium Llc. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 266,700 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 131,572 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated invested in 0% or 18,723 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp reported 0.04% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 242,425 shares. Quantbot Techs L P, a New York-based fund reported 909 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 65,573 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,680 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Whittier stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 1.39M shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 11,038 shares stake. 7,716 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 175,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $76.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 492,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Retirement Gru invested in 17,136 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 129,227 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alethea Ltd Liability Corp has 2,775 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 91,739 are owned by Arrowstreet L P. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8.8% or 33,369 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Com holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,437 shares. 14,621 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.18M shares. Chatham Incorporated invested in 1.88% or 38,567 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Ltd has 2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,860 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 0.52% or 14,880 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability has 4.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,778 shares. 81,644 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc. Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 104,920 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.