Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $4.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Partnervest Advisory Services Boosted by $327,484 Its Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54M, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 519,642 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 25/04/2018 – Fox will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: Removal Won’t Have Material Impact on Sinclair Because of Small PlayStation Subscriber Base; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Anticipates Closing to Occur Near the End of the 2Q/beginning of the 3Q of 2018; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions FCC On Sinclair Dictating Content To Local News Stations While It Weighs Proposed Mega-Merge; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 25,000 shares to 378,495 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR) by 454,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.74 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 8,577 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Principal Fincl Group has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 119,980 shares. Paloma Mgmt stated it has 209,684 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 3,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearline Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 5,900 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 23,993 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 48,432 shares. 258,600 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 1,300 shares. 4,622 are owned by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

