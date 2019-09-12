Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $4.54 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ppl Com (PPL) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Trimmed Its Position by $385,640 as Stock Price Declined

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54 million, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 127,740 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |; 07/03/2018 – Controversial Sinclair Station Sales in NYC, Chicago Advance; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 06/04/2018 – Register Guard: Don’t underestimate Fox, Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON SALES ‘SHORTLY,’ RIPLEY SAYS; 21/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution; 20/04/2018 – Sinclair Drops as Judges Question Rule Leading to Tribune Deal; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair to Raise $1.5 Billion From Station Divestitures; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 72,120 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 84,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 591,526 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $451.59M for 12.60 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

