Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Algert Global Has Boosted Position by $1.22 Million as Valuation Rose; Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Position in Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 3.57M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 32,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 41,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 1.54M shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co; 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was made by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.