Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Market Value Rose While Quantbot Technologies LP Lowered Its Holding by $425,944; Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Market Value Rose While Aristotle Capital Management Boosted by $8.20 Million Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) by 92.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 11,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 12,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 704,543 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC acquires 9 television stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON SALES ‘SHORTLY,’ RIPLEY SAYS; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 71,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.58 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $125.58. About 458,603 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $694,524 activity.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tucson’s Voyager RV Resort Named 2019 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’ – PRNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fitch cuts GE’s rating outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ – Yahoo Finance” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “X Financial Stock Added to MSCI China Small Cap Index – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 974,531 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.4% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 6,281 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.21% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 227,256 shares. Honeywell has invested 1.4% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 329 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lsv Asset invested in 14,695 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 55,922 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.74% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 11,691 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested in 0.07% or 79,777 shares. 5,461 are owned by Cim Limited Co. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,994 shares to 370,081 shares, valued at $58.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 200,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,056 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 12,731 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 16,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shareholders Feel About The 95% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sinclair Promotes Brian Dodge To General Manager In South Bend, IN… – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) Stock a Suitable Value Pick? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Rbf Cap Limited holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares. American International Grp invested in 43,118 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 115,000 shares. 14,468 were accumulated by Paloma Mgmt. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 93,723 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 81,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 38,722 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 12,208 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 33,127 are owned by Gam Ag. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd has 14,300 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.