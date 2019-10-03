Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Pricesmart (PSMT) Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Lowered Position by $42.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 19,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 280,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05M, down from 300,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 608,058 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL BOOSTED XLNX, SBGI, FCAU, PKE, RDCM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod, sources say [19:31 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – DEMOCRATS ASK DOJ TO REVIEW SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER REVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million; 02/04/2018 – Political Dig: Revealed: Trump Made a Deal With Sinclair Broadcasting For `Favorable’ Media Coverage; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Twenty-First Century Fox announces deal to expand its local TV portfolio by acquiring seven local stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $910M; 02/05/2018 – Event Driven: $TRCO / $SBGI: Event Driven has learned that the DOJ consent decree process will begin in the coming weeks:; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Pricesmart (PSMT) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 825,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 373,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.10M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Pricesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 242,424 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 23/05/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O APRIL SALES ROSE 1.6 PCT TO $240.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PURCHASE OF AEROPOST,; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Comparable Warehouse Sales Up 4.4%; 03/04/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. COMP WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 4.4%; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Names Maarten Jager CFO; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q Rev $839.6M; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Net Warehouse Club Sales Increased 8.9% to $261.3M in March; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. NET SALES INCREASED 6.6% TO $228.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 61,657 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 13,204 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 2,375 shares. United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Private Advisor Group Limited Company holds 4,035 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 0.1% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 244,066 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 80,723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Product Lc reported 92,134 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,510 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,200 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.09% or 14,300 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 55,186 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd owns 93,979 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 68,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 73,046 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 31.32 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 51,135 shares to 86,355 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 43,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 18,170 shares to 570,019 shares, valued at $621.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify ‘A’ by 498,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Adr (NYSE:CX).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.94 million activity.

