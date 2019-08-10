Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Goodnow Investment Group Decreased Its Stake; As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Valuation Rose, First Foundation Advisors Has Lifted by $5.75 Million Its Holding

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 558.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 14,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 17,468 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 2,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $378.31. About 514,458 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 793,698 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell, Udall Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 12/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: FCC wants more distance between Sinclair and the would-be owners of WPIX-TV and WGN-TV, is concerned it is; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Br; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M; 25/04/2018 – Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Selling Stations to Fox in Bid to Get Tribune Approval

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,572 shares to 2,009 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp/De (NYSE:WAB) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,213 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.45 million activity. Shares for $55,250 were bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million worth of stock or 3,615 shares. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

