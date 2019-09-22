Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.10 Million; As American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Share Price Rose, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 223,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338,000, down from 226,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 789,258 shares traded or 115.66% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 634.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 39,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 45,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 6,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 446,397 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod, sources say [19:31 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Fox Unit Is One Of The Purchasers Of TV Stations Being Sold As Part Of Tribune Deal — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 64,417 shares to 176,976 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 7,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,023 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com has 197,093 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comm Natl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,156 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% or 20,960 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 37,766 shares. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.11% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 395,932 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Security Trust has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Cwm reported 9 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Keybank National Association Oh reported 8,410 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc has invested 0.58% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 23,993 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited invested in 22,246 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Prelude Capital Lc stated it has 4,622 shares. 44,455 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 202,144 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Fund Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 55,992 shares. D E Shaw Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 598,591 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Lc invested in 0.55% or 48,432 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 200 shares. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cornerstone invested in 275 shares or 0% of the stock.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,366 shares to 16,474 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,723 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.