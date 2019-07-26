Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose; Logmein (LOGM) Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Lowered Holding by $64.00 Million as Shares Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.14% or $8.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 694,062 shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 104,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 406,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62 million, down from 510,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 311,695 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – REACHES AGREEMENT FOR MULTI-YEAR RENEWALS OF 34 FOX AFFILIATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Stations Earn Multiple Awards for Outstanding Journalism; 06/04/2018 – Register Guard: Don’t underestimate Fox, Sinclair; 07/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Sinclair has a new promo campaign. Local anchors are required to read this script. It sounds a lot like; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 05/03/2018 Tribune/Sinclair divest bids set for this week – sources [21:28 GMT05 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Fox Unit Is One Of The Purchasers Of TV Stations Being Sold As Part Of Tribune Deal — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Trump Calls Sinclair `Superior’ to CNN as Merger Awaits U.S. Nod

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% or 130,850 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fin Mngmt LP accumulated 38,905 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 696,725 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 797,607 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown owns 500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mngmt Corp Va has invested 4.71% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 17,280 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 119,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 41,248 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 9,279 shares. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 937,637 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.09% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 21.69 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 49,900 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 134,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

