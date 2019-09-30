Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54M, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 185,975 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Sinclair Laying Groundwork For Fox News Competitor; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions FCC On Sinclair Dictating Content To Local News Stations While It Weighs Proposed Mega-Merge; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – REACHES AGREEMENT FOR MULTI-YEAR RENEWALS OF 34 FOX AFFILIATIONS; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 21,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,287 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05 million, down from 57,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 2.61 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 564,789 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 222,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 32.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.