Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Holding

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 27,153 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 553,941 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.39 million, up from 526,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.13. About 991,533 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp analyzed 85,645 shares as the company's stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54 million, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 357,927 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock invested in 3.73M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Communications Inc has invested 1.48% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 36,244 shares. 71,689 are held by Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 67 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.07% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Sterling Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 32,680 shares. D E Shaw Communication Inc holds 598,591 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 45,850 shares. Hilltop Holdings owns 0.11% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 9,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 571,600 shares. Bogle Mngmt Lp De holds 1.06% or 250,926 shares in its portfolio.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.97 million shares to 19.35M shares, valued at $115.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 49,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 179,808 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $45.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 6,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,645 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).