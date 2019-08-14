Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Baupost Group Has Cut Stake by $3.49 Million as Share Value Rose; Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Visa (V) as Stock Rose

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 91,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.63% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 2.31 million shares traded or 74.30% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL BOOSTED XLNX, SBGI, FCAU, PKE, RDCM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Here’s Sinclair’s first response to the promo controversy. Details coming up on @BrookeBCNN’s show; 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 21/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 07/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Sinclair has a new promo campaign. Local anchors are required to read this script. It sounds a lot like; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Reaches Agreement for Multi-Yr Renewals of 34 Fox Affiliations

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 19,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 29,864 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 49,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 6.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.34 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Mngmt Lc holds 0.38% or 7,743 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 8,029 shares. Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.73% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 107,027 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.74% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7.36M shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,313 shares. Glynn Management Limited Liability reported 20,000 shares. Northrock Ptnrs stated it has 1,372 shares. Profund Limited holds 39,929 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horseman Cap Ltd reported 7,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 42,514 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 52,669 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Horizon Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,966 shares. Mondrian Investment Prns Limited holds 486,686 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Fca Corp Tx invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 8,013 shares to 122,941 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG).

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.03 million shares to 24.50M shares, valued at $436.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).