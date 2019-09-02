Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder Baupost Group Decreased Its Position by $3.49 Million as Stock Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $3.59 Million

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 91,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 624,071 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Trump Calls Sinclair `Superior’ to CNN as Merger Awaits U.S. Nod; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 17/05/2018 – Media Matters: Sinclair is gearing up to compete with Fox — by being even worse than Fox; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod, sources say [19:31 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 07/03/2018 – Controversial Sinclair Station Sales in NYC, Chicago Advance

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 15,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 27,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) accumulated 8,580 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,080 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Martin Currie holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 29,377 shares. Saturna owns 9,875 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) reported 7.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duff Phelps Inv Company owns 9,655 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Co has 0.33% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 43,246 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has 0.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northeast Mngmt holds 22,400 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Westwood Management Il holds 339,028 shares. Aspiriant Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.22% or 9,365 shares in its portfolio. Bailard invested in 1,986 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 28,983 are owned by Argent Tru Com.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 50,400 are owned by Mackay Shields Lc. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 530,068 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 1.14 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 146,803 shares. 5,587 are owned by Ameritas Invest. Huntington Bancorp has 104 shares. 454,281 are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 245,566 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 196,619 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 4,362 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Management Commerce has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 14,468 shares. Citigroup holds 49,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast announces contingent note redemption – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INGN, SBGI, PANW – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair reports prelim Q2; signs Charter agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LiveXLive Presents The STIRR Music Series – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.