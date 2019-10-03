Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holder American Financial Group Has Trimmed Holding by $18.68 Million; Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Increased Holding

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07 million, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 604,107 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Sinclair Laying Groundwork For Fox News Competitor; 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 13/03/2018 – Sinclair Names Larry Strumwasser To General Manager In Las Vegas, Nevada; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END; 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.62 million, up from 3,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 23.52M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video)

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Micron Earnings, Wells Fargo’s New CEO – Benzinga” on September 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: My Next Dividend Stock Purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P P G Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 104 shares to 100 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 21St Cent Fox Cl A by 122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California owns 18,106 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Lp has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 518,959 shares. Scharf Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.97% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 207,417 shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fred Alger Mngmt owns 32,195 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 52,726 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 12,329 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Birch Hill Limited Liability owns 93,104 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt holds 115,485 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. 81,674 were accumulated by Patten & Patten Tn. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt accumulated 9,048 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 90,000 shares to 785,000 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sinclair Broadcast Group To Acquire 21 Regional Sports Networks From Disney At A Valuation Of $10.6 Billion – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair closes purchase of Fox regional sports nets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sinclair Broadcast Group Investigative Reporters And Editors Honored At 2019 IRE Awards – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 31.32 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.