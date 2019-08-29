Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN). The two are both Broadcasting – TV companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 47 1.31 N/A 3.18 15.79 Gray Television Inc. 19 0.92 N/A 1.84 9.64

Demonstrates Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Gray Television Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Gray Television Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Gray Television Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 4.8% Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Competitively, Gray Television Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gray Television Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gray Television Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Gray Television Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gray Television Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has a 20.22% upside potential and an average target price of $53.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Gray Television Inc. is $25, which is potential 68.80% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Gray Television Inc. appears more favorable than Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares and 92.1% of Gray Television Inc. shares. 3.3% are Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. -9.56% -7.46% 10.71% 63.15% 94.39% 90.77% Gray Television Inc. -0.56% 7.71% -23.56% 8.76% 17.55% 20.42%

For the past year Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. was more bullish than Gray Television Inc.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. beats Gray Television Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations. As of February 22, 2017, it owns, operates, and/or provides services to 173 television stations in 81 markets, which broadcast 505 channels. The company also offers digital agency services; and technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. In addition, it provides sign design and fabrication, and security alarm monitoring and bulk acquisition services; and invests in various real estate ventures, including developmental land, and operating commercial and multi-family residential real estate properties and apartments, as well as private equity and structured debt/mezzanine financing investment funds. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.