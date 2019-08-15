Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Reaches $44.00 After 6.00% Up Move; JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LTD ORDIN (JEXYF) Shorts Lowered By 36.84%

The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.38% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 298,108 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP SAYS DEAL WITH SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TO PURCHASE NINE TELEVISION STATIONS IN 7 MARKETS FOR $441.7 MLN IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 02/04/2018 – Political Dig: Revealed: Trump Made a Deal With Sinclair Broadcasting For `Favorable’ Media Coverage; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018; 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Anticipates Closing to Occur Near the End of the 2Q/beginning of the 3Q of 2018; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN SOLUTIONS, ONE MEDIA 3.0,, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP; 21/05/2018 – FCC seeks new comments on proposed Sinclair Tribune mergerThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $4.02 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $46.64 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SBGI worth $241.20 million more.

JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LTD ORDIN (OTCMKTS:JEXYF) had a decrease of 36.84% in short interest. JEXYF’s SI was 120,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 36.84% from 190,000 shares previously. With 12,300 avg volume, 10 days are for JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LTD ORDIN (OTCMKTS:JEXYF)’s short sellers to cover JEXYF’s short positions. It closed at $1.26 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Chinese Toll Roads – Big Moats And Growing Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2018.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $7.18 billion. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway Â–Nanjing Section, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 820 kilometers of highways.

Among 4 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group has $6100 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 5.91% above currents $44 stock price. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBGI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6100 target in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity. Shares for $21.76 million were bought by SMITH DAVID D on Wednesday, July 10.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.