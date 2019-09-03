Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Reaches $42.55 After 8.00% Down Move; Basswood Capital Management Decreased Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 9.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 74,015 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 687,765 shares with $23.63 million value, down from 761,780 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 317,053 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.53% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 741,717 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MLN TO $1,818 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Sinclair Faces FCC Resistance Over Tribune Purchase; 04/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST CHAIRMAN DEFENDS ANCHORS’ SEGMENTS: NYT; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN, SINCLAIR IN MOU TO DEVELOP NEXT GEN BROADCAST PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 02/04/2018 – Trump Calls Sinclair `Superior’ to CNN as Merger Awaits U.S. NodThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $3.92 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $39.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SBGI worth $313.44M less.

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 23,992 shares to 86,211 valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 480,997 shares and now owns 614,245 shares. Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK) was raised too.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hovde says buy the dip on Synovus – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.85 million for 8.45 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 20.75% above currents $34.12 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of SNV in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity. The insider SMITH DAVID D bought 395,000 shares worth $21.76 million.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and MGE Energy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Broadcast Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 696,725 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 12,926 shares. 10,267 were reported by Petrus Tru Lta. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 44,730 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Parametrica has 0.58% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 7,062 shares. Highland Mgmt Lp has 0.08% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 797,607 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Delphi Management Ma has 0.49% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 5,587 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 32.23 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.