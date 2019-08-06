Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) EPS Estimated At $0.66; Encompass Capital Advisors Has Decreased Wpx Energy (WPX) Position By $18.79 Million

Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 144.44% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. SBGI’s profit would be $60.29M giving it 18.53 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s analysts see 164.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 710,465 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds to Media Reports; 07/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: local TV anchors at Sinclair stations are concerned about mandatory corporate promotion language that clai; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: Removal Won’t Have Material Impact on Sinclair Because of Small PlayStation Subscriber Base; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group scandal revolves around “must-run” speeches warning about the dangers of fake news on mainstream media; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 02/04/2018 – Sahil Kapur: “One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 42.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 1.45M shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)'s stock declined 21.09%. The Encompass Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.95 million shares with $25.58 million value, down from 3.40 million last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $3.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 14.82M shares traded or 92.54% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy has $21 highest and $14 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 95.97% above currents $8.93 stock price. WPX Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of WPX in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased Jagged Peak Energy Inc stake by 2.17M shares to 3.88 million valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 60,768 shares and now owns 1.26 million shares. Penn Va Corp New was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Company stated it has 54,954 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 89,298 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Company has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Principal Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.75 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 468,239 shares. Cna Financial Corporation holds 186,500 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 12,500 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has invested 0.23% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gagnon Securities Limited Liability reported 547,521 shares. Caymus Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 4.05% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Beaconlight Ltd has invested 7.91% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 76,374 shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 15.23 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group has $4600 highest and $3800 lowest target. $43’s average target is -12.10% below currents $48.92 stock price. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBGI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 7,716 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,728 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 454,281 shares. Regions Corporation owns 9,279 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% or 242,425 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Company has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 21 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 875,013 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 9,800 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 62,142 shares stake. American Century holds 0% or 24,147 shares. Penbrook Ltd Liability Company owns 0.57% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 14,300 shares. Sei Investments Company has 0.03% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 230,597 shares. Gamco Et Al has 245,566 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) has invested 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).