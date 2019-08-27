Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is a company in the Broadcasting – TV industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has 94.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.3% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.85% of all Broadcasting – TV companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 19.90% 4.80% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. N/A 47 15.79 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.38 2.87

$46.6 is the average target price of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., with a potential upside of 8.55%. The competitors have a potential upside of 72.32%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. -9.56% -7.46% 10.71% 63.15% 94.39% 90.77% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.27 which is 27.27% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors beat Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations. As of February 22, 2017, it owns, operates, and/or provides services to 173 television stations in 81 markets, which broadcast 505 channels. The company also offers digital agency services; and technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. In addition, it provides sign design and fabrication, and security alarm monitoring and bulk acquisition services; and invests in various real estate ventures, including developmental land, and operating commercial and multi-family residential real estate properties and apartments, as well as private equity and structured debt/mezzanine financing investment funds. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.