Sinclair Broadcast Group Cl (SBGI) Stake Maintained by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc; Concorde Asset Management Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Cl (SBGI) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 11,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 69,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66B, up from 57,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 983,764 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: Removal Won’t Have Material Impact on Sinclair Because of Small PlayStation Subscriber Base; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Sinclair Laying Groundwork For Fox News Competitor; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Sinclair Broadcasting Dictating Content To Local News Stations; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBGI); 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant LP has invested 0.1% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 217,678 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 119,249 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 29,684 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 22,301 shares. American Finance Gru owns 913,049 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 3,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Management accumulated 0.03% or 60,500 shares. Midas Management Corp has 1.56% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 95,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,220 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 196,506 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.27% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 909 shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 32,425 shares. 500 are held by Orrstown Fincl Svcs Incorporated.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 259,352 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $108.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,275 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

