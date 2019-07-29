Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Lowered Position; General Motors Co (GM) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 117,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, down from 422,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 995,672 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell, Udall Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod, sources say [19:31 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group; 12/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: FCC Chair Ajit Pai Rejects Democrats’ Call to Investigate Sinclair Over Media Bias, Fake News; 26/04/2018 – Democratic U.S. senators urge FCC to halt media ownership rule changes; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 1773.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 15,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,560 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, up from 884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 3.52M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA BOARD DELAYS DECISION ON FILING FOR COURT RECEIVERSHIP; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Nick Eardley: Scottish Government sources say document confirms power grab in significant areas like agriculture, fisheries, GM; 28/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 15/03/2018 – GM’s S.Korean union says will not demand pay rise; calls for job security; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.25B IN GM CRUISE HOLDINGS; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENT VALUES GM CRUISE AT $11.5 BLN

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6,804 shares to 1,026 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.25% stake. Neumann stated it has 43,700 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 8,770 shares. Creative Planning reported 101,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated owns 282,932 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 611,166 shares. Stanley Management Ltd holds 2.9% or 159,837 shares in its portfolio. Products Partners Limited Com holds 238,919 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 249,425 shares. Moreover, Mai Cap Management has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 10,410 shares. First Tru holds 6,711 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na owns 0.61% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 41,665 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 375,582 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Il has 27,667 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6.27M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 82,776 shares. Aperio Limited Com owns 10,975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw reported 104,169 shares stake. Howe Rusling, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd owns 8,670 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Penn Management Com holds 300,526 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 69,136 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 626,286 shares. Orrstown Fincl Service has invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 428,910 shares. Bogle Inv LP De accumulated 305,366 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 51,485 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Apg Asset Nv reported 0.02% stake.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc Com (NYSE:LRN) by 69,298 shares to 136,581 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (NYSE:INT) by 138,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29M for 20.22 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.