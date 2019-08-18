Sina (SINA) Stock Value Declined While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased Its Position; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Raised Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $418,746 as Shares Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 126,008 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79M, up from 121,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.32M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 91,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 407,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 316,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.58% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 1.57M shares traded or 73.95% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,100 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 7,659 shares to 270,574 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 10,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,350 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

