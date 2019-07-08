SINA (SINA) Reaches $41.80 After 7.00% Down Move; New Generation Advisors Lifted Tetra Technologies (TTI) Stake By $727,200

The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.81% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 491,751 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio DiversificationThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.91B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $38.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SINA worth $203.49M less.

New Generation Advisors Llc increased Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) stake by 17.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Generation Advisors Llc acquired 363,600 shares as Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI)’s stock declined 13.82%. The New Generation Advisors Llc holds 2.43M shares with $5.70M value, up from 2.07M last quarter. Tetra Technologies Inc now has $201.62M valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.615. About 154,852 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 03/04/2018 – New Whisper® IQ Filter with Stay Clean™ Technology from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Raises the Bar for Advanced; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2018; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Clarifies AGM Meeting Location; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 15/03/2018 – TETRA: FDA CLEARANCE OF IND FOR PHASE 2 TRIAL OF BPN14770; 25/05/2018 – Tetra Pak plans fightback in war on plastic straws; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECH. SEES YR REV CONT OPS $945M-$985M, EST. $953.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth. 22,810 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. 56,000 are owned by Aristotle Fund Lp. Moreover, Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd has 2.52% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 35,475 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.01% or 19,800 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 4,816 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 11,125 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Citigroup has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company invested in 193,345 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il invested in 133,077 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35M for 87.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sina had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 31 to “Buy”. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, May 28.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 23.43 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

